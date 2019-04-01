City Parks Director on KFOR’s Lincoln Live

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, City Parks and Recreation Director, Lynn Johnson, said summer day camp programs are being offered at eight locations and a nature experience themed summer day camp program in Pioneers Park. Summer day camps are available to children completing grades kindergarten through 7th grade. The theme of the eight summer day camps is “FUNdamental healthy me”. Programming focuses on fun physical and social activities and healthy lifestyle choices with an emphasis on nutrition and healthy eating. Summer day camp programs culminate with a fun field day of traditional games and competitions in Woods Park each year (e.g., three-legged race, water balloon toss). Families can register for individual weeks or for the entire summer, and need-based scholarships are available. The Wilderness Nature Camp was previously located in Wilderness Park and has been moved to Pioneers Park. Programming focuses on nature themed games, crafts, hikes and exploring. Registration is open for all nine day camps. Information is available in our program guide or on at website at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Each year, the Parks Department hires about 600 seasonal employees for park and golf course maintenance, as lifeguards and swim instructors, as summer day camp staff, and to operate concessions. Some positions are open to students who are 16 years old, but most of our positions require applicants to be at least 18 years of age. Parks currently is seeking and accepting applications for seasonal positions. Information about seasonal positions with Lincoln Parks and Recreation is available at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov. Look under the Seasonal Opportunities tab. We are hosting a Job Fair about seasonal job opportunities on Thursday, April 4 from 4:40 to 6:30 in the lower level of the building that we share with the Health Department at 3131 O Street next to Woods Park.

If you’re interested in learning about growing roses in your home landscape, the Parks Department invites you to attend the rose pruning seminar in the Hamann Rose Garden on the Antelope Park Triangle at about 27th and B Streets on Sunday afternoon, April 13 from 1 to 3 pm. Members of the Lincoln Rose Society and staff from our Public Gardens team will be available to demonstrate pruning roses get them ready for the growing season and to answer questions about caring for roses. Volunteers will also be involved in spring clean up of the rose garden to be it ready for the upcoming growing season.

Arbor Day and Earth Day celebrations will be on Saturday, April 27. The Arbor Day celebration will be in Stranksy Park at 16th and Harrison Streets, and the Earth Day celebration will be in Union Plaza at 21st and P Streets.

The Parks Department’s annual Lincoln City Golf open house will be at Holmes Golf Course from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, April 6 from 10 am to 2 pm. There will be demonstrations of golf equipment, prize drawings and free food.

