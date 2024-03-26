City Previews Spring Street Improvements and Construction Plans

LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 26)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Thomas Shafer, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Assistant Director of Transportation, today outlined significant community-wide street infrastructure improvements planned for the 2024 construction season and aimed at improving safety, mobility, and economic vitality. Investments from September 2023 to September 2024 will total $47.1 million and include 19 projects to improve and construct streets, bridges, traffic signals, and sidewalks.

“Investing in Lincoln’s street infrastructure is a priority pillar for my administration, as the quality of our streets is vital to enhancing public safety, stimulating economic opportunity, and growing the great life for our community,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.

The news conference, held as part of Grow the Great Life Week, showcased the collaborative efforts between local government, businesses, and community organizations to propel Lincoln forward through strategic investments. Joining Mayor Gaylor Baird and Assistant Director Shafer were Jason Ball, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President and CEO; Matt Stueber, Director of School Ministries at Messiah Lutheran; and Tom Beckius, City Council Chair.

Ball emphasized the crucial role of infrastructure investments in driving economic growth and fostering a conducive environment for businesses, highlighting the impact of the Lincoln on the Move initiative.

“The business community understands the foundational role that investments in infrastructure provide in growing Lincoln’s economy,” Ball said. “Lincoln on the Move enables essential investment in maintaining and expanding Lincoln’s street and roadway network; enabling existing businesses to grow, expansion of tourism assets, more housing to be built, and the efficient transportation of people and goods throughout the city. It is an investment that every resident benefits from, which is funded in part by visitors to our community.”

Stueber praised the collaborative efforts between the City and local organizations.

“I see our suggestions and ideas for school zone safety enhancements taken seriously, along with efforts to schedule construction during the summer months when school is not in session,” Steuber said. “I am thankful the City is already looking ahead and connecting with neighbors, businesses, and its partners to improve Lincoln’s current streets and plan to develop new streets to help meet the needs of Lincoln’s growing community.”

In addition to work in the Everett, Country Club and Highlands neighborhoods, Shafer said notable projects scheduled for 2024 include improvements to nearly 18 lane miles of arterial streets and eight lane miles of residential streets.

The City will invest a total of $258 million in street improvements between 2019 and 2024. When these newest projects are completed, the City will have improved or constructed 148 lane miles of residential streets, and 140 lane miles of arterial streets.

“These improvements will both enhance mobility and catalyze economic opportunities for businesses and residents,” Beckius said. “These investments also underscore our dedication to equitable growth. By prioritizing infrastructure enhancements in every corner of our city, we are fostering an environment where all neighborhoods can thrive.”

Tuesday’s news conference was the second in a series of five Grow the Great Life Week events March 25 to 29. Each day, Mayor Gaylor Baird and community partners will highlight City achievements and initiatives designed to strengthen the economy, grow the workforce, drive sustainable development, support local businesses, and enhance the overall quality of life in Lincoln.

For more information on LTU projects, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects.

-30-

Planned street, bridge, traffic signal, and sidewalk projects for 2024. Projects marked with an asterisk began in 2023 and will continue through 2024:

Streets/Bridges

11th Street Corridor

Northwest 12th from West Adams to West Highland – Railroad Track Removal

14th from Yankee Hill to Pine Lake

40th from Yankee Hill to Rokeby*

48th from Leighton to Superior*

84th from Pinedale to Sandalwood

Country Club Neighborhood

Leighton from 48th to 70th

West “A” from West City Limits to SW 23rd*

West Adams Street Bridge Rehabilitation

West Highland and West Fletcher

Signals

31st and Old Cheney RRFB

84th and College Park

Cotner Boulevard and Adams Street

Sidewalks