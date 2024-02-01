City Provides Pothole Repair Update in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 1)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today said the City prioritizes reliable transportation infrastructure by devoting maximum resources to pothole repairs that keep Lincoln streets smooth and safe.

“The City of Lincoln is dedicated to enhancing the commuter experience by proactively repairing potholes and street infrastructure to ensure safer and more reliable transportation for all residents,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “We want you to know that this work is a priority.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird noted that one of the best weapons in the pothole battle is investment in street infrastructure, with $98 million scheduled to be invested over the next two years. She cited portions of North 14th Street and Cotner Boulevard – two locations that previously required frequent pothole repairs – that no longer need significant maintenance due to Lincoln on the Move investment projects.

Elliott said the City repaired 33,554 potholes in 2023. Typically, the City fills an average of 50,000 potholes per year on more than 2,600 lane miles of streets, but mild winters and added street improvement projects have resulted in less potholes.

“Our team is out in full force working to maintain our streets. Like with any mid-western climate, repeated freeze-thaw cycles are key to increasing the likelihood of potholes forming,” Elliott said.

Ten of the City’s 12 pothole crews cover assigned repair routes, while two crews work exclusively to address service requests made by the community via the UPLNK application. All 12 crews repair about 720 potholes daily. Of the 500 service requests made so far in 2024, crews have repaired 400 potholes. Crews repaired nearly 6,000 potholes in January.

The City repairs potholes two different ways, Elliott said. The first is by using the City’s four spray-injection patching vehicles. Operated by individual crew members who stay inside the trucks, these vehicles fill potholes with a hot material that is used when temperatures are around 40 degrees. The spray patching vehicles offer longer lasting and economical repairs, increased efficiency, and increased safety for team members, she said.

Crews also use a cold patching material that is ideal for damp surfaces and produces temporary repairs until more permanent pavement solutions can be implemented. This allows crews to increase efficiency and repair additional potholes during increased freeze–thaw weather cycles.

To report a pothole or other non-emergency city maintenance issue, visit UPLNK.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on pothole repairs, visit lincoln.ne.gov/potholes.