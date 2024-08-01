City Provides Update on Storm Damage, Water Situation

Tree damage south of 58th and Fremont on Wed. July 31, 2024. This is looking south. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 1)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City officials today provided an update on the City’s and its partners’ coordinated response to damage in Lincoln and at the City wellfields in Ashland caused by severe storms in eastern Nebraska Wednesday afternoon.

Storm-related City service and schedule changes include:

LTU continues to recommend residents voluntarily delay all outdoor water use, including residential and commercial irrigation systems, until 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 3.

Victory Park Senior Center, 600 S. 70th St., Building Two, is closed due to a power outage.

“When severe weather hits our community, as it did yesterday through a storm that packed unexpectedly strong winds, our City team rapidly mobilizes to ensure our residents are safe and have access to essential resources and information to keep themselves and their families safe,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.

Joining Mayor Gaylor Baird at the news conference were Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Lincoln Police Department (LPD) Chief Michon Morrow, Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) Chief Dave Engler; and Lincoln Electric System (LES) CEO Emeka Anyanwu.

Director Elliott thanked Omaha Public Power District crews for their work to restore power to Lincoln’s wellfields in Ashland, which she said are 75% operational as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 1. All wells are expected to regain power late Thursday or early Friday, August 2.

She also thanked Lincoln Electric System crews for their quick response to restore power to the City’s Northeast Water Resource Recovery Facility and numerous traffic signals.

Director Stuckey-Ross said that residents have reported nearly 500 downed trees across the city, and she encouraged residents to use the UPLNK app to report downed trees and branches. Removal of tree debris is prioritized in the following manner:

blocked arterial streets, residential streets, and driveways; trees with limbs hanging from the tree; blocked sidewalks; and tree debris in the right of way between the curb and sidewalk.

Stuckey-Ross reminded residents that for tree debris removal from private property, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris for disposal at no charge to the following locations through August 19:

Southeast Lincoln – Holmes Lake Park, Parking Lot Five, just northwest of the ballfields

Northeast Lincoln – Seng Park, 50th and Garland streets; North 48th Transfer Station, 5101 N. 48th St.

Central Lincoln – Woods Park parking lot at 31st and “J” streets

Northwest Lincoln – Oak Lake Park, Sun Valley Boulevard and Charleston Street

Southwest Lincoln – Van Dorn Park, South 10th and High streets; Hoefling Enterprises, 2200 S. Folsom Court

Chief Morrow said the Lincoln Emergency Communications Center (LECC) received 1,800 calls between 4 p.m. and midnight Wednesday. Storm-related issues reported by residents included traffic hazards, downed wires and tree branches, crashes, fires and property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Chief Engler reported that LFR responded to 246 calls on Wednesday, with 153 occurring between 4:45 and 11 p.m. Wednesday. Typically, LFR handles about 93 calls daily.

Anyanwu said the storm caused power outages for nearly 30,000 customers. LES teams continue to work to restore power to the remaining 6,700 customers still without power as of 10 a.m. Thursday. Starting at noon Thursday, crews from Grand Island and Hastings are joining in repair efforts through the LES Mutual Aid Network – a coalition of public power utilities that give and receive assistance to restore their systems following major events, Anyanwu added.

Residents may report outages or downed power lines at 888-365-2412 or LES.com/report.

“The City of Lincoln is deploying a coordinated, all-hands-on-deck response to help our community swiftly recover from yesterday’s storm. With the help of our community members, we will ensure everyone is safe and healthy, and is able to do what they need to, when they need to, and where they need to,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.