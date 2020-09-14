City Receives Additional Funds to Help Residents With Housing and Utilities
(KFOR NEWS September 14, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has announced Lincoln is receiving $728,000 in federal CARES Act funding for its program to help to people struggling to pay for rent, mortgages and utilities due to COVID-19 and its economic impact. The new funding is in addition to the $4 million in CARES funding the City received in July, which included $975,000 for housing and utilities assistance.
The new funds were received through a State Response and Recovery Grant which was submitted by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) in collaboration with the City of Lincoln and the UNL Center on Children, Families, and the Law (CCFL). The grant was approved by the Governor and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation is providing an additional $100,000 match for these federal dollars.
“These new resources will help provide assistance for many individuals and families who continue to struggle with housing as the pandemic continues,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Thank you to our partners for helping us to secure this vital funding that helps our residents meet basic needs and provides hope to the most vulnerable in our community.”
The new funding is for one-time assistance and is only available through December 30. Funds can be used for past due payments. Applicants must meet income guidelines, and the financial need must be related to the impact of COVID-19. The City is partnering with LCF and CCFL to administer the funds. Checks are issued by LCF weekly and sent directly to landlords, mortgage holders, and utility companies.
The City program that provides rent, mortgage and utility assistance for those impacted by COVID-19 has received $1.8 million from all sources so far (July CARES – $975,000, September CARES $728,000, match $100,000). Other funding sources for the program can provide assistance for up to six months but have lower income requirements.
More information is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov on the “Resident Resources” page.
READ MORE: Firefighters From 4 States To Train In Western Nebraska