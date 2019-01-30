City Seeking Food Vendors for ‘Uncle Sam Jam’

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department is seeking applications from food vendors to participate in the City’s Uncle Sam Jam celebration and various Party/Play in the Park events. Uncle Sam Jam is from 3 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Oak Lake Park, First and Charleston streets. The rain date for the event will be Friday, July 5 at the same time and location.

“Uncle Sam Jam, is the City’s largest free annual event,” said Chris Myers, Park Operations Coordinator. “It’s a great opportunity for Lincolnites to support local businesses and for vendors to share their products with the public, all during a fun community celebration.” The fee to apply is $100, and the application deadline is 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 15. Space is limited to 10 vendors.

Uncle Sam Jam vendors will be notified of selection results Friday, April 5. The application fee will be refunded to vendors not selected for the event. Applicants are required to submit a complete list of merchandise to minimize duplication of food offerings. The selected vendors will be required to complete the application process by providing insurance information and details on advertising to be displayed during the event.

Party/Play in the Park events will take place at various parks throughout the spring and summer. Events include but are not limited to:

Wild Adventures at Pioneers Park Nature Center: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30

Party on the Plaza at Union Plaza: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Canoeing at Holmes Lake: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 29, June 26, July 31 and August 28

Movies in the Park: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Antelope Park; Thursday, June 20 at Air Park Recreation Center; Thursday, June 27 at Irving Recreation Center; Friday, July 12 at Antelope Park; Wednesday, July 31 at Belmont Recreation Center; Tuesday, August 6 at Calvert Recreation Center; and Friday, August 9 at Antelope Park

Belmont in the Park: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31

Pollinator on the Plaza: mid-June

The fee to apply is $50 for three events, and the application deadline is 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 1. Selected vendors will be contacted to schedule events.

To receive an application, contact Janet Ball, Parks and Recreation, at jball@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7847, extension “0”.

For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information about Uncle Sam Jam, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Uncle Sam Jam).

