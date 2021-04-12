City Seeks Hundreds of Seasonal Workers
getty images
(KFOR NEWS April 12, 2021) The City of Lincoln is now accepting applications for hundreds of seasonal full- and part-time jobs, including street construction, parks, pools, day camps and golf courses. To view available seasonal positions, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “Seasonal Opportunities” from the menu bar. Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled.
Those interested in seasonal and permanent positions with the City and Lancaster County are encouraged to sign up for “e-notification” service, which allows participants to receive emails when jobs are available that match pre-selected categories. Individuals can sign up at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “E-Notification” from the menu bar.
Computers and application assistance are available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and after hours by appointment at the Human Resources Department, room 302, third floor, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
For more information about City and County employment, call the Human Resources Department at 402-441-7597 or email [email protected].
READ MORE: Injury Crash At SW 14th Street And Highway 33