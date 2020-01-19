City Snow Crews End Patrols
10th and van Dorn
(KFOR NEWS January 19, 2020) Streets are in good shape around Lincoln.
The City Traffic Management Center has suspended winter operations. Crews have been responding to service requests of icy streets, finding that the arterial streets are mostly dry to wet with isolated snow packed areas. Residential streets are snow packed and icy.
Drivers should expect slick side streets and be alert for black ice and slick spots, especially in untreated areas.
