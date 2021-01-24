City Snow Crews Preparing For Return to Streets
courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS January 24, 2021) Latest from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:
City operations: The traffic management center has ended operations for this winter event. All arterial, bus, and school routes have been treated ahead of Monday’s winter storm system.
Street conditions: Treated streets are wet with normal driving conditions. Non-treated streets are snow-packed. Drivers should remain alert for slick spots.
Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov
