City Snow Removal Budget…Gone
courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS February 19, 2020) The City of Lincoln sets budgets on a 2-year cycle. For 2018 through 2020, the Snow Removal Budget was set at $8.1 million.
On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, City Council chair, Jane Raybould, said $5.9 million was spent during the winter of 2018. So far this winter, $2.5 million has been spent…for a total of $8.4 million. That’s over budget!
Raybould says the city will find money to clear streets of snow and ice, as well as apply anti-ice brine to arterial streets, school and bus routes.
