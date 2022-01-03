City Street Update

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2022) As of 2pm Sunday afternoon, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities crews were wrapping up the de-icing treatment on arterial, bus and school routes to end operations for Lincoln’s for snow of 2022.
LTS says treated streets range from wet with slush to partially covered.
Drivers should be alert for icy areas of refreeze during their Monday morning commute.
Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.
READ MORE: Number Of Nebraska Traffic Deaths Declines 5% In 2021