City Streets Wet And Snow Covered
14th and Highway 2
(KFOR NEWS January 23, 2020) 20 City crews continue to patrol arterial streets, school and bus routes applying granular salt pre-wet with brine.
Traffic Management will continue to monitor street conditions and plow crews are ready for deployment if necessary. Crews report arterial streets ranging from wet to slush in some areas. Residential streets are slush and snow-packed.
A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. Freezing drizzle and additional snow accumulation up to one inch are possible. Drivers should plan for slippery road conditions this evening.
