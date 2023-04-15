City To Celebrate Earth Day At UNL Innovation Campus April 15

(KFOR April 15, 2023) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird Friday encouraged residents to attend the Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the University of Nebraska Innovation Campus, 2021 Transformation Drive.

Organized by the Lincoln Earth Day Coalition, this free family event will feature a StarTran electric bus, Lincoln Electric System electric vehicles, local food vendors and a plant sale. Additional activities include:

Bike ride at 9 a.m.

Welcome remarks by Mayor Gaylor Baird at 10:15 a.m.

Clothing Swap in partnership with Nebraska Recycling Council and Goodwill

Live music by Kris Lager

Lincoln City Libraries Book Nook

More than 60 energy, water, waste, conservation, educational and sustainability-related booths

The celebration will close a portion of North 21st Street from Transformation Drive to Salt Creek Roadway. Free vehicle parking will be available in the parking lot north of Nebraska Innovation Campus. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Nebraska Innovation Campus building.

National Earth Day began on April 22, 1970. For more information about the celebration and other Earth Day activities in April, visit lincolnearthday.org.