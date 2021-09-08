City To Host Two Patriot Day Ceremonies Saturday

Lincoln, NE (September 8, 2021) The public is invited to two Patriot Day ceremonies Saturday, September 11, hosted by Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR), the Parks and Recreation Department and the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council (VMGAC).
The event will pay tribute to first responders who died in the line of duty in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and includes a flag raising by a combined Lincoln-Lancaster County honor guard; special tribute to Nebraska Task Force 1 members; LFR Pipe and Drum Corps; audio clips from September 11, 2001; a 21-gun salute; and remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Fire Chief David Engler and Governor Pete Ricketts.
The free ceremony will include members of LFR and the VMGAC posting a wreath by the Post 9/11 Monument; the singing of the National Anthem by Amanda Palmer; and brief remarks by VMGAC Vice Chairperson, Craig Anderson. The wreath recognizes those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as those who responded to the attacks on that day and since.
VMGAC members will be available in the garden after the ceremony for tours and questions. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Auld Pavilion located just west of the garden.
