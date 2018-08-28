City To Review Performance Of Cable, Internet Providers

Tuesday evening, September 4th, Lincoln residents will have a rare opportunity to influence the quality of their internet and cable TV service. The City’s Telecommunications Advisory Board will hold a public hearing as part of its performance evaluation of the companies that provide those services locally.

Assistant City Attorney Steve Huggenberger says they want to hear if any service isn’t up to par technically, but the Board also is also looking for help identifying possible improvements which could be suggested or negotiated in the next contract renewal with each company. They might include new types of service, new functions either Cable or Internet companies could provide, or new ways the public could be better served in either or both areas.

“It’s certainly a brainstorming effort” said Huggenberger.

In addition to the basics of the service, those testifying also have an opportunity to help their favorite non profit organization. In return for a “Broadband Franchise Agreement”, or access to the city’s conduit system, Allo’s broadband franchise requires them to provide service to several non-profits.

“There has been no discussion yet on who those entities might be or how those entities will be selected” Huggenberger said.

Another requirement of the broadband franchise which will be under discussion in the near future will directly affect whether you might be able to sit in Tower Square, Pioneers Park or downtown Havelock and use publicly available wi-fi.

“The company will provide three areas where broadband is offered wirelessly to the public” Huggenberger said, referring to another provision of the Broadband Franchise. Allo, he said, is the only company that has taken the city up on the franchise arrangment to date.

The public hearing on Lincoln’s internet and cable tv service will be held Tuesday, September 4th, in the city council chambers at 555 south 10th street. It begins at 5 pm, and each person who testifies will have the floor for five minutes.