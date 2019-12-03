Civic Nebraska Brings Civic Saturday to Lincoln
Civic Nebraska is bringing Civic Saturday – a national movement, to Lincoln this month.
The movement is looking to inspire Americans to become more powerful, active citizens. The city’s first-ever Civic Saturday will be from 10:30 to noon December 7th at The Bay, 2005 Y St. The event is free and open to the public.
Lincoln’s “civic sermon” will be delivered by fellow Nebraskan Brian Smith. Smith, of Omaha, is a writer who explores how people relate to created systems and encourages Nebraskans to take a more active role in public life. He is a certified “civic seminarian” through Citizen University. Songs, poems, and other activities will be led by local residents.
“Civic Saturday is a real opportunity to gather with all sorts of community members in Lincoln and beyond to remind us what that shared civic spirit is,” said Amanda Barker, Civic Nebraska’s deputy executive director and head of Civic Health Programs. “Especially in the midst of a potentially divisive election cycle, it’s important to gather and focus on what’s more alike than different.”
To reserve a seat, visit http://bit.ly/338UznN.
READ MORE: Where Is Nebraska Among This Country’s Most Charitable States