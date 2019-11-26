Civic Nebraska Challenges Attorney General on Election Officals
Civic Nebraska has moved to intervene in Attorney General Doug Peterson’s constitutional challenge to the appointment of county election officials.
Civic Nebraska filed the intervention motion on behalf of a voter in Lancaster County, one of seven counties that have appointed election commissioners.
“It is the constitutional right of Nebraska citizens to choose the officials who run their elections,” said John Cartier, Civic Nebraska’s director of voting rights. “It is also the right of individual Nebraskans to have a say in the legal process that likely will determine how their elections will be administered for years to come.”
In September, Peterson issued an Attorney General’s Opinion on the practice of appointment, deeming it “constitutionally suspect.” Peterson then sued to ask the high court to resolve the matter.
Civic Nebraska first considered challenging the appointment practice in 2012, following a dispute involving closures of several polling places in Douglas County.
