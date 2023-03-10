Claims Filed By Former LPD Officers Against The City Due To Alleged False Statements Made By LPD Chief

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Mar. 10)–Former Lincoln Police officers Luke Bonkiewicz, Sara Khalil and Angela Sands have filed claims against the city, accusing Police Chief Teresa Ewins of making false statements about them during interviews with the media, including KFOR.

All three are seeking an unspecified amount of financial redress due to damage to their reputations. The statements made by Ewins didn’t name the officers but she referred to those cases involving those officers during interviews.

The Journal Star reports that Ewins was commenting because of public interest in the cases and LPD’s efforts to be more transparent.