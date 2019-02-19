Class A Boys Basketball District Pairings Released

The Nebraska School Activities Association on Tuesday morning released official pairings for the upcoming Class A district boys basketball tournaments.

Coverage of the A-5 district semifinal with Lincoln High hosting Elkhorn South will tip off at 7pm Saturday on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM. Most of the district championships would be played on Monday, Feb. 25, while the rest will conclude on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

The NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament is Mar. 7-9.

Click the link below to see the Class A districts.

Class A District Boys Basketball Pairings