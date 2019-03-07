CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL: Williams “Quarterbacks” Navigators To Upset of Defending Champ Creighton Prep

Donovan Williams got a taste of success on the home court of the Nebraska Men’s Basketball team.

The 6-5 junior guard and Husker basketball commit scored 20 points and helped Lincoln North Star to a 56-43 upset of No. 2 seed and defending state champion Omaha Creighton Prep, in the Class A quarterfinal of the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

North Star (17-8) makes their second trip to the semifinals in school history and will face Omaha South in the 7pm Friday match up, which you can hear on LincolnPrepSports.com.

Williams scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half and nailed six free throws in the final period to put the game away. He had a huge supporting cast in sophomore guard Kwat Abdelkarim, who added 13 points for the Navigators, while 6-7 senior center Josiah Allick added 11 points to help the Gators.

Allick helped contain Prep’s 6-6 senior center and Husker commit Akol Arop, who managed to get 13 points and grab 13 rebounds.

North Star went to the bench in the second quarter and got back to back three-pointers from Owen Baker, who helped the Gators to a 29-21 halftime lead.

It was Abdelkarim who hit a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter that pushed North Star’s lead to double-digits, 39-28.

Robert Peters added 10 points for Prep, who wraps up their season at 22-5.