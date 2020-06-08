Classes Begin in New Pioneers Park Nature Education Building
Pioneers Park Nature Education Building (lincoln.ne.gov)
(KFOR NEWS June 8, 2020) The Pioneers Park Nature Center (PPNC) announced its new education building will begin hosting summer camp students today (6/8/20). Located near the bison overlook area in the west end of Pioneers Park, the building replaces a structure located in Wilderness Park that was destroyed by fire in 2017.
Andrea Faas, PPNC Coordinator, said the building was specifically-designed as a learning laboratory and includes a small office, kitchenette, two glass garage-style doors, a covered patio and exterior shower heads for cleaning off after messy hikes. The two-acre site around the building will feature a buffalo grass lawn and prairie.
Faas said a majority of the funding came from insurance (the cause of the fire was determined to be arson), the Thelma and Hugo Aspegren Trust, and the Mildred Barrett estate. The Lincoln Parks Foundation assisted with securing funding for the project.
“We appreciate the Hugo A. and Thelma Aspegren Charitable Trust and the Estate of Mildred Barrett for helping us make this important project a reality. In this building, children will be able to connect with nature in a wild, but safe setting for years to come,” said Maggie Stuckey, Executive Director of Lincoln Parks Foundation.
The building will be used only for PPNC programming and is not open to the public.
For more information about the Nature Center, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter or call 402-441-7895.
