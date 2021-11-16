Click It or Ticket Seatbelt Use Enforcement Project

(KFOR NEWS November 16, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit will join in a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” enforcement effort from Wednesday November 24th to Sunday November 28th, 2021.
Officers will be conducting enforcement throughout the city, concentrating on areas with high injury accident rates. LPD will be placing special emphasis on those drivers who are not wearing a
seatbelt. We will also be watching closely for child restraint violations. The NDOT- Highway Safety Office is providing overtime funding for increased enforcement during this campaign.
Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing we can do to save lives and reduce injuries on Lincoln’s roadways. LPS’s goal is to continue enforcement and education efforts to help
increase Nebraska’s statewide safety belt usage rate to 85%. A Pre-Wave Survey showed safety belt observation usage in Lincoln was 74%.
Reduce your risk with a simple click. Buckle up.
READ MORE: NSEA Executive Director Steps Down, Citing Family Health Reasons