Cluster Mailboxes Vandalized In Southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–Lincoln Police are handling a rash of vandalism to at least five U-S Postal Service cluster mailboxes in the southeast part of the city.

This happened sometime between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, roughly in an area from 46th to 84th Streets, Van Dorn Street to Pioneers Boulevard. The clusterboxes were pried open and it’s not clear if, or how much, mail is potentially missing.

Damage to the clusterboxes is around $12,000. If you have information on this vandalism case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.