Coach Hoiberg Released From Indianapolis Hospital
Image courtesy of 10/11 NOW
Head Coach Fred Hoiberg was released Wednesday from Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
Nebraska stated Hoiberg became ill as the game progressed and was subsequently transported to the hospital where he was diagnosed with influenza A.
The statement also included he was discharged and returned to the team hotel:
The Hoosier’s won 89-64, ending the Huskers’ season in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.