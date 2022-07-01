Coal Train Derails East of Bennet on Thursday Afternoon

BENNET–(KFOR July 1)–A train derailment east of Bennet late Thursday afternoon involved 18 coal cars going off the tracks and prompting that rail line to shut down.
Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the derailment happened west of 190th and Bennet Road, just south of Highway 2, and it’s the same rail line that comes into the south part of Lincoln and is used twice daily. Houchin says it’s believed the derailment caused a bridge to collapse and tracks to be torn up. What caused the derailment, though, remains under investigation.
Traffic in the area of 190th and Bennet Road was shut down for at least three hours on Thursday evening. No one was hurt. Houchin adds they were told it will take about three weeks to get the train cars, coal and damage cleaned up.