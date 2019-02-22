Here’s your chance to get to know a Lincoln police officer. LPD has two “Coffee with a Cop” events planned next week at several McDonalds’s restaurant. The first is Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 8am to 9am at the 2641 Ticonderoga Dr. McDonalds in north Lincoln. The second “Coffee with a Cop” event is Thursday, Feb. 28 from 8am to 9am at the 3330 S. 10th St. McDonalds in south Lincoln, so you can discuss community concerns and get to better know a local law enforcement official.

