COLLEGE BASEBALL: Creighton Gets One-Run Win Over Omaha
The Bluejays reclaimed the lead courtesy of a one-out triple by Kyle Hess and an RBI single from Tate Gillen in the bottom of the fourth.
Both squads pushed across a run in the sixth as Omaha got a one-out single from Haden Hunt and an RBI single from Grant Sommers. Creighton responded with a two-out rally as Nolan Sailors singled to right, then a loaded the bases with a pair of hit batters. Finally an RBI walk to Will MacLean put the Bluejays back ahead 3-2.
Scoring continued in each frame of the seventh as plated a pair on a two-out single followed by four consecutive free passes to surge ahead 4-3. Creighton responded quickly via a pair of singles singles from pinch hitter Colby Canales and catcher Hogan Helligso. Hess loaded the bases on a hit by pitch. Creighton pushed across runs on an RBI single from Gillen, a sac fly by Sailors, an RBI single from Teddy Deters and a two-out single by MacLean to take an 8-4 edge.
In spite of three defensive lapses in the final two frames, the Bluejays held on for the win. Reliever Mason Koch notched the victory to move to 2-0 on the season, tossing one-third of an inning. Omaha reliever Gage Ingram took the loss (0-1), allowing four runs on three hits and a hit batter.
Gillen guided the offense with three hits (3-for-6, with two RBI), while MacLean finished 2-for-2 with two RBI.