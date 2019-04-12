COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former NU Coach Sadler Resigns From Southern Miss

Could Doc Sadler make a return to the Nebraska men’s basketball program, this time as an assistant coach?

The former Husker head coach stepped down from his head coaching job at Southern Miss Thursday and addressed the rumors about him returning to Lincoln, which he said-quote-“that’s probably a good possibility.” But Sadler added his wife also wanted him to take a year off, too.

“At this time, I don’t want to be a head coach,” Sadler told media members in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Thursday. “I don’t want the responsibility every day that it requires.”

The rumors of Sadler returning to Nebraska have come up, since Fred Hoiberg was hired on April 2 to take over the Husker program. Sadler was Hoiberg’s assistant coach at Iowa State during the 2013-14 season before becoming Southern Miss’ head coach.

At Nebraska, Sadler coached from 2006 to 2012, where he garnered a record of 101-89 and had three teams make the NIT.