COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Jays Release Big East Conference Schedule

The BIG EAST released the conference schedule for Creighton Men’s Basketball on Thursday, Sept. 13. The Bluejays will play 18 league games in all during their sixth season in the BIG EAST Conference, playing all nine opponents both home and away. Eight of Creighton’s league games will come on a Saturday or Sunday, with five of those at home. Creighton opens league play with a road game at Providence on December 31. It marks the fourth time in the last five years that CU has begun BIG EAST action away from home, and the third time in the last five seasons the Bluejays have met Providence on New Year’s Eve. It will be the sixth straight year that CU will play on December 31st. For just the second time since 1995-96, each of Creighton’s first two league games are on the road as the Bluejays will next head to Indianapolis, Ind., to meet Butler on Jan. 5. Creighton’s first BIG EAST home game will be on January 9 when the Bluejays welcome Marquette. Four days later defending national champion Villanova makes its way to Omaha. The Wildcats will be attempting to avenge its last loss from the 2017-18 season, which came in Omaha on February 24. After trips to St. John’s (Jan. 16) and Georgetown (Jan. 21), Creighton opens its first three-game league homestand since 2014 when Butler (Jan. 25), St. John’s (Jan. 30) and Xavier (Feb. 3) make their way to CHI Health Center Omaha. The game against Butler will be part of the ninth annual Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out. It is the program’s first conference home game on a Friday since February 7, 2014. The Bluejays have won 25 straight home games played on a Friday since its last such loss in 1975. Creighton follows that homestand with games at Villanova (Feb. 6), Seton Hall (Feb. 9) and Xavier (Feb. 13), its first three-game road trip in league play since 2013. Creighton plays four of its final six regular-season games in Omaha, a stretch that starts with a Feb. 17 home game against Seton Hall. The Bluejays make their first trip to the $524 million Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on March 3 to meet Marquette. Creighton’s final two league games will be at home when CU hosts Providence on March 6 and DePaul on March 9. The start time and television coverage for the DePaul game will be announced in February. The BIG EAST Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden for the 37th straight year and run from March 13-16 in New York City. The BIG EAST also announced the television coverage and start times for all of Creighton’s non-conference games except the Cayman Islands Classic, with the complete line-up available at GoCreighton.com. All told, FOX will televise three games, with FS1 scheduled for 14 contests and FSN broadcasting three Bluejay competitions. CU also will air on CBS Sports Network five times, ESPNU once and BTN once. Creighton returns eight lettermen and two starters from last year’s team that finished 21-12 and tied for third in the BIG EAST Conference.