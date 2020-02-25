COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Michigan State Hires Former Husker Assistant, Lincoln Native Els
Ross Els (Courtesy Photo)
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP Feb. 24) – Michigan State has hired former Nebraska assistant Ross Els as special teams coordinator and William Peagler as running backs coach. The 54-year-old Els has spent the last three seasons as the inside linebackers coach at Colorado, and he was the special teams coordinator there in 2019. New Michigan State coach Mel Tucker came to the Spartans from Colorado. Els, a Lincoln Northeast High School graduate, was a defensive coordinator at Purdue prior to his stint at Colorado. The 34-year-old Peagler was the director of quality control for the offense at Colorado last season.