Collision in North Lincoln Late Sunday Night Injures Motorcyclist

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN Aug. 28)–A motorcyclist has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday night in north Lincoln.

It happened east of 14th and Cornhusker between a van and a motorcycle. KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, confirmed the rider’s injuries at the scene, while the driver of the van wasn’t hurt.

Early Monday morning, KFOR News contacted Lincoln Police for additional information but the reports had not been turned in yet. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and any citations issued as a result have not yet been released.