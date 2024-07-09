Columbus Man Arrested Following Drug Seizure Near Seward

About 170 pounds of marijuana seized by Seward County deputies on July 3, 2024 following a traffic stop along I-80 near Seward. (Courtesy of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office)

SEWARD–(KFOR July 8)–A 35-year-old Columbus man is behind bars after a traffic stop on July 3 led to the seizure of 170 pounds of marijuana along eastbound Interstate 80 west of Seward.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said in a release to KFOR News on Monday that a car driven by Ryan Marquart was pulled over for a traffic violation and during the stop, a deputy suspected criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle. A K-9 unit was brought out and the dog smelled marijuana inside the car.

Investigators say it was determined the marijuana was heading to Elkhorn.

Marquart was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and remains at the Seward County Jail.

Officials say it’s the third seizure of significant amounts of marijuana that was heading to Elkhorn in the past year.