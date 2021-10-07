Comment Period for Parks 10-Year Plan Ends October 8th

(KFOR NEWS October 7, 2021) The City Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that two opportunities to contribute to discussions about park facilities and priorities end in October. Public comments for the 10-Year Plan will be accepted through Friday, October 8th. An Outdoor Inclusive Plan Survey will be available through Wednesday, October 20th. Visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov to provide feedback online. Printed copies are available at the Parks and Recreation offices on the third floor at 3131 “O” Street.
For more information about parks, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
