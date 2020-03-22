Community College Builds Face Shields for Nebraska Medicine
Image Courtesy of 10/11
Nebraska Medicine is concerned about protecting medical staff who have treated those infected with a highly contagious coronavirus, has turned to a local community college for help. The Metropolitan Community College’s prototype design lab is now producing plastic face shields for Nebraska Medicine amid a supply shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Volunteers from the lab and other areas of the college are helping by assembling the masks from supplies lab coordinator Ken Heinze has collected from Omaha-area stores. Heinze says he has collected enough material to assemble 1,000 face shield masks, which can be used by health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
