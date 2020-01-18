Community Comes Together to Support South Street Temple
Courtesy 1011 Now
On Friday night, dozens of people from all faiths came together to show support for members of the South Street Temple after it was vandalized last week, reports 1011 Now.
Services went on as scheduled, to send a message that hate will not be tolerated. Community members sang songs of hope and peace from all religions, and greeted people as they entered the temple.
“These are our brothers and sisters, everybody is,” said Dianne Smith, a member of First Presbyterian Church. “And it’s really important to stand up when our neighbors hurt.”
Lincoln Police said they have not made any arrests, but have received several Crime Stoppers tips.
