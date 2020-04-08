Companies Donate PPEs

Teammates with Werner Enterprises and the State of Nebraska
unload N95 respirators in Lincoln.
(KFOR NEWS April 8, 2020) All across Nebraska, companies are stepping up to donate personal protective equipment for hospital workers and people who serve the elderly.
Last week, Werner Enterprises delivered 500,000 gloves. On Tuesday, they delivered 97,000 N95 respirators. for health workers statewide.
In Scottsbluff, Home Depot donated masks, gloves, and other PPE to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home.
In Lincoln, Highlands Animal Hospital donated PPE to Bryan Hospital.
