Company Vehicles Stolen From Rental Property Business
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–Lincoln Police believe there are several people involved in a theft of company cars from a rental property business…….
Surveillance video from around 12:30am Wednesday shows at least four people took off in those vehicles from Great Place Properties near 48th and Calvert. How they got the keys is still not clear, but there were no signs of any forced entry into the building.
Police say the loss is estimated around $80,000.
Here are the vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers: 2014 Dodge Ram van, plate number VZY-895, a 2015 Dodge Ram van, plate number VWX-784, a 2017 Ford Transport van, plate number VJY-979 and a 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up, plate number ULJ-936.
If you have information on who is involved or where the vehicles are at, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.