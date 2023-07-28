Competency Hearing Delayed For Lincoln Woman Accused of Killing Two Men

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–A Lincoln woman accused of running over and killing two people at the Lodge Apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway back on March 27 is not getting the mental health treatment needed for the case to move forward.

At a competency hearing Thursday for Taylor Bradley, it was made clear by prosecutors she is still on a wait list to get into the Lincoln Regional Center and remains in the Lancaster County Jail. Bradley faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Chris Karmazin and Ronald Gonzalez, along with a count of attempted murder and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

A judge has ordered another hearing for Bradley on August 31.