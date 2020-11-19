Conference Schedule Released For The Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 18)–The Big Ten Conference released its 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule Wednesday afternoon.
The Huskers will be challenged this season, as half of their conference games are against teams ranked in the top 25 of the AP Preseason poll.
The 20-game schedule begins on Monday, Dec. 21, when the Huskers travel to Madison to take on defending Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin. Nebraska’s home opener is set for Friday, Dec. 25, when the Huskers will host Michigan for a special holiday matchup.
Nebraska’s double-play opponents for this season are Wisconsin, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State. Nebraska’s single-play home opponents at Pinnacle Bank Arena include Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan, while the Huskers’ single-play road games are matchups at Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State.
In all, seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the preseason, including Iowa (4), Wisconsin (7), Illinois (8), Michigan State (13), Ohio State (23), Rutgers (24) and Michigan (25).
Start times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date, while the non-conference schedule will be announced soon.
2020-21 Nebraska Basketball Big Ten Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Monday, December 21, 2020 at Wisconsin Madison, Wis.
Friday, December 25, 2020 Michigan Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Ohio State Columbus, Ohio
Saturday, January 2, 2021 Michigan State Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind.
Sunday, January 10, 2021 Indiana Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Illinois Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Maryland College Park, Md.
Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Minnesota Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa
Saturday, January 30, 2021 Penn State Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich.
Sun., Feb. 7 or Mon., Feb. 8 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn.
Thursday, February 11, 2021 Wisconsin Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Penn State University Park, Pa.
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 Maryland Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, February 20, 2021 Purdue Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Illinois Champaign, Ill.
Sunday, February 28, 2021 Rutgers Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat., March 6 or Sun., March 7 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill.