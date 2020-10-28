Congressional Candidate Tests Positive For COVID-19
State. Sen. Kate Bolz-(D)-Lincoln. (Courtesy Photo)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–Nebraska First District Congressional Democratic candidate Kate Bolz has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson from her campaign.
Bolz, a former Lincoln state senator, has been in quarantine since Monday, after her fiance and Lancaster County Board chair Sean Flowerday had tested positive for coronavirus. Her campaign staff says Bolz will continue to campaign while in quarantine.
“I am grateful for the care that I have received and I will continue to quarantine while I recover. Our campaign will continue to advocate for high quality, affordable health care so that all Nebraskans get the care they need when they need it” she said in a statement Wednesday morning.
Bolz is running against Republican incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.