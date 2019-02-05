Construction Begins on Bryan East Campus Renovation

Bryan Health has started construction on a major renovation to Bryan East Campus. Last August, Bryan Health announced a $47 million renovation to Bryan East Campus, $8 million of which will be funded through donor support. Every aspect of the patient and family experience is being transformed. Public spaces, clinical areas and surgical suites are being built and updated to accommodate modern advances and new technology.

Key elements of the project include:

· 115,000 square feet will be renovated and transformed

· 14 large operating rooms and two specialty procedure rooms

· 42 private patient rooms for care before and after surgery

· 18 rooms for recovery after surgery

· 4 private consult rooms for families to meet with doctors

· Waiting areas offering family seating, quiet places and work areas with charging stations

This week, construction crews began phase one of the three-year project. A temporary driveway was poured and construction fencing placed outside the entrance of Bryan Medical Plaza. Inside, new surgery locker rooms were built and multiple departments were relocated.

In April, two cranes will be placed on campus to facilitate construction. Patients and guests will also see a barricade and an increased construction presence in the lobby of Bryan Medical Center. READ MORE: Fastest growing job in Nebraska