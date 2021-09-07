LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 7)–A skid loader was moved and covered in mud, while two others were stolen sometime between late Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning from a construction site near 70th and Saltillo Road.
Lincoln Police say officers got there, they spoke with a construction site foreman with Gregg Electric who reported someone stole three skid loader auger attachments between 3 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday. Officers said the foreman reported finding the skid loader had been moved and was covered in mud when he arrived on site.
Hausmann Construction employee reported that they had a skid loader stolen at the same site. LPD said a HEP Inc. employee reported another skid loader belonging to them was stolen. Lincoln Police say the loss of the two skid loaders is worth around $70,000 and there are no suspects.
If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.