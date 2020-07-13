Construction Equipment Stolen From Two Work Sites Along South Beltway Project
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–At least $87,000 worth of equipment was stolen from construction sites along the South Beltway project late last week, Lincoln Police said on Monday.
Investigators say GPS antennas were reported stolen from one construction site last Friday. About a mile away, two more antennas were taken.
So far, there are no suspects.