Construction on South Beltway Continues After Weather Delay
(source: KOLN)
Beginning June 2nd, traffic will shift to the inside lanes of northbound and southbound 77 as constuction of the Lincln south Beltway continues. The lane changes were set for May 28th but was delayed due to weather.
The closure of the west leg of South 14th St. and Saltillo Road set to begin May 27th has also been delayed due to weather.
Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/
