Consumers More Confident In July

(Associated Press) – American consumers felt more confident in July as expectations over the near-term future rebounded.

However, in a reversal of recent trends, feelings about current conditions weakened.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 100.3 in July from a downwardly revised 97.8 in June.

The measure of Americans’ short-term expectations for income, business and the job market rose in July to 78.2 from 72.8 in June.

A reading under 80 can signal a potential recession in the near future.

Consumers’ view of current conditions dipped in July to 133.6, from 135.3 in June.