Contract Reviews For LPS Superintendent and Exec Team
(KFOR NEWS April 28, 2021) The Lincoln Board of Education annually evaluates and reviews the contract of its superintendent.
On Tuesday the Board recommended that Superintendent Steve Joel’s contract be extended for three years with a proposed compensation increase. The recommended salary for the superintendent for the 2021-22 year would be $334,515, representing a salary increase of 1.51% and a total salary package increase of 1.58%.
The Board will take a final vote and the superintendent’s full evaluation will be presented at the May 11 Board meeting.
The Board of Education also annually reviews the contracts of the superintendent’s executive team. This year it is recommended that the proposed three-year contract for each of the associate superintendents be amended and extended to June 30, 2024. It also is recommended that a total salary increase of 1.51% and overall total package increase of 1.60% be approved for this group for 2021-22.
It also is recommended that the proposed one-year contract for the director of continuous improvement and professional learning and ESU 18 administrator be amended and extended for the 2021-22 school year, with a salary increase of 1.51% and overall total package increase of 1.60% for 2021-22.
Included in the total package increase for each of the four associate superintendents and the ESU 18 administrator are additional district costs, including the district’s contributions to health insurance, state retirement and Social Security.
Annual salary proposals:
- Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction: $212,400
- Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs: $222,570
- Eric Weber, associate superintendent for human resources: $222,570
- John Neal, assistant superintendent for general administration and governmental relations: $218,170
- Sarah Salem, director of continuous improvement and professional learning and ESU 18 administrator: $145,216
The Board will take a final vote at its next meeting.
READ MORE: Staff Member Assault Leads To Prison Lockdown, Searches