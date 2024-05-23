Contractor Injured After Large Piece of Concrete Falls On Him

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–Neighbors helped rescue a contractor that got trapped under a large piece of concrete Thursday morning at a southeast Lincoln home.

Police and LFR were called to the home near 70th and Yankee Hill Road, where the 46-year-old man was pinned across his chest and unconscious. LPD public information manager Erika Thomas tells KFOR News neighbors helped get the man out from underneath. How long he was trapped is still not known.

CPR was administered by first arriving officers and later taken over by LFR before he was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he is in stable condition. What caused this incident remains under investigation.