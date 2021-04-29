Convenience Store Hold-Up In NW Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS April 29, 2021) An armed robbery around 12:30am Thursday at the U-Stop at 110 West Fletcher.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says the 35-year-old clerk told investigators two men dressed in black with their faces covered demanded money at knifepoint. Officer Spilker says one suspect took cash while the other stole the clerk’s backpack. Both men grabbed bottles of alcohol on their way out of the business.
So far, no suspects and police are looking over security video for more clues.
