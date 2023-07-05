Convicted Felon Arrested In Monday Night Traffic Stop Northeast of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 5)–A traffic stop late Monday night along Highway 6 between 98th and 112th Streets leads to the arrest of a 37-year-old Lincoln man.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a deputy saw an SUV heading eastbound driven by Justino Martinez. The deputy recognized Martinez and put him under arrest. A search of the SUV found a 9mm pistol.

Martinez is a convicted felon and was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibitive person, driving under revocation and an interlock violation.