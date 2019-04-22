The high in Lincoln on Saturday April 20th was 86. On Easter Sunday, it reached 85 degrees. The normal high for this time of year is the mid-to-upper 60s.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Cathy Zapotocny, tells KFOR NEWS the Climate Prediction Center sees cooler weather coming through the months of May, June and July. Zapotocny says cooler weather is predicted to percolate into Northern Kansas, reaching into Central Nebraska…but for this week and the rest of April, weather is expected to be warmer than normal.

READ MORE: 1/3 of legislative session left